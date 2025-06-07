cdn mobile

No winners for Friday’s Ultra, Mega Lotto draws, says PCSO

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | June 07,2025 - 12:39 PM

lotto no winners

NQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — No winners emerged for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 and Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot draws held Friday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced.

In its 9 p.m. draw, the PCSO said that no one won the P100,698,625.60 grand prize with a winning combination of 29-57-06-10-33-12 for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw.

Meanwhile, there was no winner for the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw with a jackpot prize of P8,910,000 and a winning combination of 36-12-02-27-21-14. A lone bettor recently won the grand prize worth P21,749,042.20 last June 4.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday while the Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The PCSO also announced that the jackpot prizes for the Grand Lotto 6/55 and Lotto 6/42 for the Saturday draw are estimated at P31.5 million and P6.5 million, respectively.

TAGS: lotto, Mega Lotto 6/45, UIltra Lotto 6/58
