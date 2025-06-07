Phivolcs warns of possible Kanlaon lahar flow as rains persist

BACOLOD CITY — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) have warned residents living near Mt. Kanlaon to be vigilant against sudden lahar flow with heavy rains brought on by a Low Pressure Area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon expected on Negros Island.

Donato Sermeno III, OCD Negros Island Region director, on Friday, June 6, said heavy rains could wash down more ash fall and debris from previous eruptions of Mt. Kanlaon, triggering mud flow also known as lahar.

READ: Phivolcs sees rise in sulfur emissions from Kanlaon Volcano

Cohesive and cement-like lahars occurred along the Buhangin River and beneath Hacienda 92 Bridge in Barangay Sag-ang and Ibid Creek in Barangay Biak-na-bato, La Castellana town, Negros Occidental on Friday.

A muddy steam flow was also reported at the river beneath the Intiguiwan bridge in Barangay Guinpana-an, Moises Padilla town.

The OCD said residents living near rivers and channels around Mt. Kanlaon are advised to stay away from riverbanks and waterways, remain alert for possible sudden lahar flows, and follow evacuation and safety instructions from local authorities.

The public is advised to stay vigilant and prioritize safety.

The OCD cited a Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) heavy rainfall outlook in Negros Occidental and Oriental from June 6 to 8.

“Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. Moreover, impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall,” Pagasa said.

The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property.

Phivolcs, in its Mt. Kanlaon lahar advisory on May 6, said the southwest monsoon season can bring occasionally heavy rains over Negros Island for a few months.

“These rains could generate lahars, muddy streamflows or muddy run-off in the rivers draining the southern Kanlaon edifice particularly those that have been already affected by lahars,” it said.

Phivolcs recommended increased vigilance and readiness of communities along rivers draining southern Kanlaon.

These communities and local government units are advised to continually monitor weather conditions and take pre-emptive response measures when heavy rains, the only early-warning for lahars, are expected or have begun over the upper slopes of Mt. Kanlaon, for their safety.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP