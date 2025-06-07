SiloyIsWatching: Why this narrow road in Lapu-Lapu City always floods

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Flooding has once again disrupted daily life in Sitio Suba-Masulog, Lapu-Lapu City, as a low-pressure area affects Central Visayas.

The narrow access road, now densely populated, floods even with light rain, stranding residents and commuters. This long-standing issue continues to resurface, with no permanent solution in place, leaving the community frustrated and vulnerable.

“Wala naman ni hubas-hubas ang baha diri, mo kusog or hinay ang uwan deretso jud ang baha. Maypag mag tini-il nalang kay mao gihapon, mahugaw ra basta mo labay jud diring dapita,” a concerned resident shared.

(The flood here never really subsides — whether the rain is heavy or light, it floods right away. It’s better to just go barefoot because either way, you’ll still get dirty when you pass through this area.)

Workers, students, and other passersby often get frustrated when using the road, especially when rushing to school, work, or appointments. Even motorcycles struggle to get through due to the uneven and damaged pavement.

In a brief interview with residents of the Sitio, who requested anonymity, they said the landowner has not granted permission for road repairs or paving. According to them, the landowner expressed concern that such work could redirect floodwater toward their property. As a result, the area was reportedly excluded from previous road improvement projects.

With this, residents have voiced the need for stronger drainage and more resilient roadwork to help ease the burden of flooding. They hope an agreement with the landowner can be reached, allowing government-led improvements to progress.

As of June 7, 2025, Pagasa reports cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms over Cebu due to a Low Pressure Area (LPA) east of Luzon and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat). Temperatures range from 23°C to 28°C, with light to moderate southwest winds.

The LPA was spotted 240 km east of Virac, Catanduanes (13.7°N, 126.4°E) at 3 a.m.. Though the rains are not torrential, they remain steady. Pagasa has issued a moderate flood advisory for low-lying and mountainous areas, especially near the Mananga and Balamban rivers.

Looking ahead, from June 8 to 10, the combined influence of the LPA and the Southwest Monsoon will continue to bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Widespread rains are anticipated in regions including Bicol, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Aurora, Quezon Province, Cavite, Batangas, Zambales, Bataan, and Northern Samar.

As weather conditions worsen and flooding persists, residents of Sitio Suba-Masulog in Lapu-Lapu City continue to wait for a long-term solution. Addressing the recurring problem hinges on coordination between property owners and local government authorities. /csl

