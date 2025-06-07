Eumir Marcial faces acid test in Pacquiao-Barrios undercard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eumir Felix Marcial, one of the Philippines’ few middleweight prospects, gets a major break in his young professional career as he lands a spot on the undercard of the World Boxing Council (WBC) world welterweight title fight between Manny Pacquiao and reigning champion Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight marks a crucial step for Marcial, who stands out as one of the country’s rare talents in the heavier divisions. He’ll also be fighting under the banner of MP Promotions, owned by Pacquiao himself, and managed by veteran boxing figure Sean Gibbons.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, June 7, the 29-year-old Zamboanga City native expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to the ring on one of boxing’s grandest stages.

“It’s been a grueling journey with challenges, stepping away from professional boxing for over a year, confronting reality after my Olympic quest, and battling personal demons with depression that almost kept me from ever stepping into the ring again,” Marcial wrote.

“Yet, here I am, ready to fight, thanks to those of you who never left my corner. I owe my revival and this chance to fight on the undercard of the legendary Manny Pacquiao—the man I used to dream of watching fight. Lastly, I ask for the support of my fellow Filipinos in this important chapter of my life. Philippines, let’s make history together!”

CONTROVERSY

Marcial is currently training in Los Angeles alongside Pacquiao and fellow MP Promotions boxers as part of their buildup for the July event.

Off the ring, Marcial has recently been in the public eye due to personal matters involving his estranged wife, Princess, who accused him of infidelity after allegedly catching him with another woman in Manila. The issue drew attention on social media, but Marcial has remained focused on his boxing career.

Despite the controversy, Marcial is widely considered one of the most promising names in Philippine boxing. He is an Olympic bronze medalist with an extensive amateur background and currently holds an unbeaten 5-0 professional record, including three knockouts.

His last bout was in March 2024, when he scored a fourth-round knockout win over Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam in his Manila homecoming fight.

Standing across from Marcial on July 19 will be 30-year-old Alexis Gaytan of Mission, Texas. Gaytan carries a record of 17 wins (6 KOs) against 10 losses and is currently riding a two-fight win streak with victories in Colombia and Mexico.

Also expected to see action in the undercard are former world champions Mark Magsayo and Jerwin Ancajas.

