Mindoro vs Munguia: Both fighters make weight for Texas bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Undefeated Filipino knockout artist Weljon “Triggerman” Mindoro and his Mexican opponent Omar Munguia both made weight ahead of their highly anticipated clash on Sunday, June 8 (Manila time) in San Antonio, Texas.

Mindoro tipped the scales at 162 pounds, while Munguia came in at 161.4 pounds, officially greenlighting their eight-round middleweight bout on the undercard of the Michael Angeletti vs. Eros Correa event at Tech Port Arena.

The 25-year-old Mindoro, a native of Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur, is unbeaten in 13 professional fights — all of them ending in knockouts.

He is one of the rising stars under Viva Promotions, headed by Brendan Gibbons, son of MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.

This will be Mindoro’s third fight in the United States since signing with Viva Promotions last year. He previously scored impressive knockout wins over Lucas de Abreu and Tyler Goodjohn, via second-round and third-round finishes, respectively.

He also once held the WBO Asia Pacific super welterweight title.

Munguia, also undefeated with a record of 8-0-1 (6 KOs), presents a credible challenge, though he enters the ring following a significant layoff.

The Mexican has not fought since 2021, when he settled for a technical draw against compatriot Mauricio Noriega Virgen. Prior to that, he edged Jossy Gonzales via majority decision. /csl

