Residents of Candoni in NegOcc find jobs in oil palm plantation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents of the municipality of Candoni in Negros Occidental have found opportunities that will allow them to work close to home and get hired with no or minimal experience required.

Over 500 jobs have been created in the municipality since the operation of Hacienda Asia Plantations, Inc. (HAPI), a company that is managing oil palm operation in the area to help revitalize the local farming sector and provide employment opportunities to the locals.

According to HAPI, about 90 percent of their newly filled positions come from Brgy. Gatuslao in Candoni town and other neighboring barangays. These include field engineers, pre-nursery leaders, site development managers, farm managers, heavy equipment operators, administrative staff and farm workers.

Candoni, formerly known as Tabla Valley, has a population of at least 23, 000, according to the 2020 population census.

This fourth class municipality is a hinterland town that is heavily dependent on agriculture with main products like sugarcane, rice, corn and coffee.

Farm workers

In its social media page, HAPI posted their need for additional farm workers who will be paid minimum wage of P480 per day with no experience required.

They offer trainings to the newly hired workers, focusing on agricultural skills development and sustainable land management.

Established in 2024, HAPU manages a 4, 000-hectare oil palm plantation in Candoni, the company’s sole agricultural site.

“By introducing oil palm cultivation, we aim to complement the province’s agricultural strengths while expanding job opportunities and modernizing farming practices in Candoni,” Felix Occeña, Jr., HAPI Resident Manager, said in a statement.

With its offer of high yields per hectare, oil palm is now considered among the most efficient oil-producing crops globally.

The Philippine Coconut Authority’s Palm Oil Industry Roadmap 2024-2033 states that oil palm cultivation in the country grew from 53,014 hectares in 2012 to 63,380.85 hectares in 2022. Industry stakeholders noted its potential in supporting agricultural diversification and rural income generation.

“Our goal is to promote sustainable agriculture across the province while contributing to the growth of rural economies. We hope Candoni can serve as an example of responsible agricultural development that creates real value for local communities,” Occeña said.

