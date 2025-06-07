Nestor Archival backs inaugural Visayas G Hoops league

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor-elect Nestor Archival has thrown his full support behind the inaugural Visayas G Hoops that will tip off on June 20 at the old Sacred Heart School gymnasium.

In a video message posted on the league’s official Facebook page, Archival voiced his admiration for tournament organizer Rocky Alcoseba, commending him for launching a youth-centered and inclusive basketball event.

“Kahibaw ko nga primero pa ni, and I hope and pray mo continue pa ni sa umaabot nga panahon. Being the mayor-elect sa syudad sa Sugbo, akong gi saad ni Rocky (Alcoseba) sa mga nagpa-siugda ani nga ato ni siyang suportahan,” said Archival.

(I am well aware that this is just the start, and I hope and pray that this will continue in the days to come. Being the mayor-elect of Cebu City, I am making a promise to Rocky who started this initiative, that I will support this.)

SPORTS PROGRAMS

Archival also reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots sports programs in Cebu City, saying that tournaments like Visayas G Hoops offer under-the-radar talents a platform to shine and potentially earn scholarships.

“Whatever programs naa sa syudad sa Sugbo, especially sports, usa ni sa atong programa sa atong term. So sa tanan nga mga players nga naa sa Sugbo ug uban nga islands, ako mo gi hangyo nga mo-join mo ani nga programa kay this is good sa atong mga kabataan. At the same time, naa mo diri sa Cebu, makita mo ug naay posibilidad labi na ang kabataan nga naa sa islands sa atong probinsiya. Makita nato ang talent nila. At the same time, naay makakita nga schools, pwede sila mahimong scholars,” he added.

(Whatever programs are currently available in Cebu City, especially sports, this will be among the programs that I will support during my term. To all the players who are from Cebu and the neighboring islands, I am urging you to join this program because this is good for the youth. At the same time, when you come to Cebu, you will also find other possibilities, especially for those who come from the islands of our province. We will be able to see their display of talents. At the same time, schools are watching and they can become scholars.)

VISAYAS G HOOPS

The tournament is co-organized by Reynaldo Cañete of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), who will serve as tournament director, with Van Halen Parmis acting as consultant. It is supported by Vistech, Poxel Graphics and Apparel, and Sunsports.

Visayas G Hoops stands out as one of the few Cebu-based leagues with a 25-under women’s division, alongside its grassroots boys’ divisions for 15-under and 13-under players.

A total of 24 teams from across the Visayas region are set to compete in the three-day event, which runs until June 22.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP