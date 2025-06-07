PCG recovers more shabu bundles floating off Pangasinan shores

LINGAYEN, PANGASINAN – More sacks containing suspected shabu (crystal meth) were found floating off Pangasinan shores, bringing to 29 the total number of sacks containing the same illegal substance found by fishermen in two days, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

A social media post by the PCG said continuous maritime operations led to the discovery of additional floating sacks that contained packets of shabu on Friday, June 6.

The PCG did not specify the total value of the latest find, but said the seven sacks recovered by fishermen on Thursday, June 5, has a value of P1.17 billion.

The investigation continues Saturday, June 7, to determine the source and intended recipients of the recovered illegal drugs, the PCG said.

It added that the latest find came from a combination of PCG maritime patrols and voluntary surrenders by fisherfolk.

Coast Guard District Northwestern Luzon Commander, Captain Mark Larsen Mariano said the heightened Coastal Security Patrols (CSP) and community engagement initiatives are ongoing, aiming to empower coastal residents to identify and report suspicious activities at sea.

The Coast Guard reminded residents and fishermen that possession or tampering with suspicious packages could lead to criminal charges and that any discovery of such items should be immediately reported to the nearest PCG or police station.

