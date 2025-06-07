menu
On Wheels

Honda Strengthens VisMin Presence with Opening of Cebu Talisay Dealership

- June 07, 2025

Honda car owners in the Cebu Talisay area can now look forward to experiencing Gateway Group’s unmatched level of professionalism in customer treatment and vehicle care as they formally inaugurated their latest Honda Cars Talisay dealership in this city.

We will be focusing on accommodating our Gateway clients at Honda Talisay, most especially because we have the biggest service area, we can provide the highest customer satisfaction to all Honda users.

 

JACQUES ESTOLA

GENERAL MANAGER

HONDA CARS TALISAY

Conveniently located along Brgy. Linao Cebu South Road, Talisay City, the 2,122 square-meter dealership boasts ample space to accommodate five vehicles on the showroom floor, and an industry-leading  20 service bays to handle every customer’s requirement — from PMS (Preventive Maintenance Service) to light, medium and heavy repairs, body and paint jobs, Quality Control Inspection stations and wash bays.

Honda Cars Talisay opens in Cebu

General Manager Jacques Estola proudly pointed out how Honda Cars Talisay also houses the biggest Honda Active Service Reception in the VisMin area — possibly in the entire country. “We will be focusing on accommodating our Gateway clients at Honda Talisay, most especially because we have the biggest service area, we can provide the highest customer satisfaction to all Honda users,” Estola reassured.

For the best customer care and Honda service in the Talisay and neighboring areas, contact Honda Cars Talisay at (0906) 242 8706 to schedule a viewing or service appointment.

On Wheels

Honda Strengthens VisMin Presence with Opening of Cebu Talisay Dealership
