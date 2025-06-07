PHILSPADA eyes Cebu City as hub for PWD grassroots program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Secretary General Godofredo Custodio III of the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (PHILSPADA) has expressed optimism that Cebu City can become a key hub for training and developing grassroots-level para athletes.

Custodi was in Cebu along with other top PHILSPADA officials for the three-day “Training the Trainers for Para Athletes” program, held in partnership with the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) under chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano.

The seminar, which concludes on June 7, drew over 200 trainers, coaches, and para athletes aiming to enhance their knowledge and skills under the guidance of PHILSPADA mentors.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Custodio shared that he had a productive dinner meeting with Cebu City’s top officials, including Mayor-elect Nestor Archival, CCSC chairman Dr. Dejano, and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner and former CCSC chairman Edward Hayco.

PARA SPORTS

After the meeting, Custodio said he was hopeful about the future of para sports in Cebu City.

“Sa tingin ko maraming magagandang mangyayari, especially for persons with determination—‘yan ang tawag ko sa kanila,” he said.

“Someone told me the Cebu City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero was built for both regular and para athletes. I hope we can bring that back and make it a dedicated sports institute for PWDs. It could even become a model for other LGUs nationwide,” he added.

The final day of the seminar will be held at the Cebu City Sports Institute, which served as a grassroots training facility for public school athletes during Hayco’s term as CCSC Chairman.

PWD ATHLETES

With Archival, a known supporter of sports, assuming as mayor on July 1, Custodio sees a strong opportunity to turn the facility into a hub for para sports development.

“When we spoke with Cebu’s leaders, I really hoped something concrete could come out of it. The outgoing mayor also did well for PWDs, so I’m hopeful the new administration can build on that,” Custodio added.

He stressed that one of the most urgent needs for PWD athletes in Cebu is the establishment of a grassroots program to discover and develop young para athletes who can eventually rise to the national team.

“Kailangan lang maibalik ang grassroots program for para athletes. Doon talaga nagsisimula ang pagdiskubre ng bagong talento. Kung walang grassroots, walang bagong athletes. Sa mga probinsya talaga unang nadidiskubre ang mga bata,” he said.

The final leg of PHILSPADA’s Training the Trainers for Para Athletes program will be held in General Santos City this July.

