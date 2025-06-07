Sumabong shines in PMI Bohol debut; Tagacanao stays unbeaten

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano prospect Joseph Sumabong made a strong impression in his debut under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, while unbeaten Cebuano Reymart Tagacanao cruised to another dominant win in the “Kumong Bol-Anon 21” fight card Friday night at the Mangahan Covered Court in Tagbilaran City.

Sumabong, who joined the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable last February, earned a unanimous decision victory over Cebuano Joperson Trazo of the Chao Sy Boxing Stable.

The three judges all scored the eight-round bout 77-75 in favor of the 23-year-old, who also captured the Philippine Youth minimumweight title.

With the win, Sumabong improved to 8-1 with four knockouts. Trazo, meanwhile, suffered his first career loss and now holds a 5-1-1 (1 KO) record.

In the co-main event, Tagacanao of the Villamor Boxing Gym remained undefeated after stopping veteran Jaysever Abcede via a fifth-round technical knockout (TKO).

Tagacanao dropped Abcede in the third round and continued to dominate the bout. Abcede chose not to continue after the fifth round, quitting on his stool before the start of the sixth.

Tagacanao raised his record to 10-0, with eight of those wins coming by knockout. Abcede fell to 22-14, with 13 knockouts.

Other PMI Bohol Boxing Stable fighters who also came out victorious were Gerwin Asilo who knocked out Jason Mopon in the second round and Shane Gentallan who scored a fourth-round TKO win over Jonathan Refugio.

In the undercard, Leonard Pores III, Freshler Utrera and Datu Adam defeated Ariston Aton, Rommel Eton, and Paolo Fortun to join their PMI stablemates on the winning side.

