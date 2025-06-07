Prayer vigil calling for VP Sara impeachment trial set June 9-11

MANILA, Philippines — Organizations and religious leaders will hold a three-day prayer vigil from June 9-11 to call on the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an interview with Radio Veritas, Fr. Flavie Villanueva said that the gathering is to show that the Filipinos must unite to ensure that the impeachment trial begins immediately.

“Jesus tells us ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life.’ There could be no way when people start to corrupt what is the truth and there can be no truth when people start spreading lies and more importantly, if a life is degraded and becomes a victim of `tokhang,’” Villanueva said.

“We have to stand, the evidence is clear. Let it be seen, let the trial of Sara Duterte begin,” Villanueva added.

Activities

Tindig Pilipinas, one of the organizations participating in the prayer vigil, shared the list of activities they will hold in the three-day event.

June 9, 2025

Ecumenical gathering and people’s march

9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; march from Film Center to gate of the Senate of the Philippines

June 10, 2025

People’s Vigil

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; gate of the Senate of the Philippines

June 11, 2025

Day of Action for Truth and Accountability

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; march from Film Center to gate of the Senate of the Philippines

Impeachment Trial

“Let’s show our strength as a people in front of the Senate so the truth is known and accountability and justice start,” Tindig Pilipinas wrote (in Filipino) in a Facebook post.

Senate President Francis Escudero earlier presented the updated timeline of the impeachment trial, with June 11 marked as the presentation of Articles of Impeachment. It was originally scheduled for June 2, where Escudero explained that the schedule change was made “to allow the Senate to tackle priority legislative measures before the 19th Congress adjourns.”

The reading of the Articles of Impeachment would allow the Senate to convene into an impeachment court and tackle the impeachment against Duterte.

Several senators, civil society organizations, and even educational institutions have called on the Senate to convene the impeachment court, emphasizing that the impeachment process is enshrined in the 1987 Constitution.

