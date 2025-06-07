Kinsman Engineering holds No. 2 spot after win over Avantrac

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kinsman Engineering strengthened its hold on the second spot in the team standings as the playoffs of the 8th Corporate Cup of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) nears.

The squad edged out Avantrac, 85-80, in a tightly contested matchup on Friday night, June 6, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

The win improved Kinsman’s record to 9-1, with just one game left in the elimination round. Avantrac, on the other hand, dropped to third place with a 7-3 slate.

Jett Latonio led Kinsman with a double-double performance of 24 points and 12 rebounds, along with a steal, an assist, and a block. Mark Deo added 21 points, six assists, and five boards. The team’s balanced offense was on display, with Wesley James Viejo and Michael Laoc chipping in 11 points each.

Despite the setback, Avantrac put up a tough fight with just six players available. Noriko Benedicto paced them with 20 points, while Percival Upano posted a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.

In another game, Dwightsteel pulled off a hard-earned 62-60 win over Island Paints. The victory improved Dwightsteel’s record to 4-6, keeping them at 10th place, just ahead of Island Paints, which dropped to 2-8.

McJalton Calma powered Dwightsteel with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Dave Bryan Lacson added 17 points and Giber Tadena had 12. Brian Jasper Perigo and Christopher James Ibon finished with 15 and 16 points, respectively, for Island Paints.

