Another fuel price hike expected next week

@inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net June 08,2025 - 07:42 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices are expected to again increase again by up to P1 per liter next week.

In an advisory on Saturday, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said diesel prices may increase by 80 centavos to P1 a liter, while gasoline may go up by 40 centavos to 60 centavos.

Estimates from Rodela Romero, assistant director of the Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau, showed that gasoline may rise by 15 centavos to 60 centavos.

Diesel may also record an increase of 50 centavos to 90 centavos. Kerosene, meanwhile, is also slated for a price hike of 25 centavos to 40 centavos, after two consecutive weeks of rollbacks.

For the past three weeks, gasoline has been logging increases ranging from 10 centavos to P1.20 a liter. —Lisbet K. Esmael

