Cebu’s Arnis de Abanico wows crowd at Osaka World Expo 2025

June 8, 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City Arnis de Abanico showcased their precision and artistry in Arnis during their performance at the Hiraya ng Kinabukasan (Imagined Future) event, part of Hinabing Hiraya at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Cebu pride: Lapu-Lapu’s Arnis de Abanico wows crowd at Osaka’s World Expo 2025

The group was among the standout performers at the event, which featured a bold and inclusive vision for the future through electrifying contemporary performances.

Mayor-elect Cindi King-Chan and Congressman-elect Junard “Ahong” Chan were also present at the event. They were congratulated by Department of Tourism Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina Garcia-Frasco and Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines COO Marga Nograles for the stellar performance of the Lapu-Lapu City Arnis de Abanico.

Other remarkable performances included Cebu City’s Lumad Basakanon and the world-renowned UPeepz dance crew, who energized the audience with high-powered street choreography that seamlessly blended global relevance with a distinctly Filipino voice.

The segment was capped by rising pop star Zephanie, the angelic voices of the Loboc Children’s Choir, and The Voice winner Sofronio Vasquez III, among others.

The grand finale saw all the performers unite for a powerful rendition of Pilipinas Kong Mahal—a solemn tribute honoring the nation’s past, celebrating its resilience, and committing to a future that elevates the Philippines on the world stage.

Lapu-Lapu City Arnis de Abanico is set to dazzle once more at the World Expo 2025 with another vibrant cultural performance tonight, joining other iconic groups and festivals at the event in Osaka.

Also attending the World Expo 2025 were members of the Lapu-Lapu City Council. /csl

