Cordova opens Roro Port food plaza to help vendors, attract visitors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Municipality of Cordova formally opened the RoRo Port Food Plaza on Saturday night, June 7, 2025.

The opening ceremony was led by Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, together with several town and barangay officials.

Various street foods such as barbecue, milk tea, and other snacks and beverages are available for customers visiting the food plaza.

During his speech, Suan said that the town currently allows only 50 vendors to participate in the food plaza.

He added that 19 more vendors have expressed their intention to join and sell their goods at the Roro Port.

He explained that he wants to regulate the number of vendors to control the crowd and maintain cleanliness in the area.

The municipality will also provide trash bins and portalets for both vendors and customers visiting the food plaza.

“Kung wala nato dalia, kung wala nato paspasi nga mag-opening ug mag-launching ani, basin moabot ug 200 kabuok ang maninda,” Suan said.

(If we hadn’t rushed to open and launch this, we might have ended up with around 200 vendors.)

“Hangtod nga dili na nato ma-control, dili na nato ma-control ang basura, magsamok, magyagaw, ang ending atoa na unya nga mapasira,” he added.

(Until it becomes uncontrollable — the trash, the mess — and in the end, it might lead to the closure of the place.)

Suan said he wants to prevent what happened to the town’s floating cottages from happening again with the vendors.

To recall, the municipality halted the operation of the floating cottages after the number grew to 700, which posed a threat to the marine ecosystem of the town’s seawaters.

The mayor also provided uniforms for the vendors at the food park.

He promised to waive the processing fees for their business permits with the town’s Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO).

“Pero sabot ta, pagsabot mo sa association nga pwede mo mag-amot-amot para motabang sa pagkuha sa inyong basura ug mo-monitor nga han-ay ang atong lugar,” he said.

(But let’s agree that within the association, you can chip in to help manage your trash and monitor that our area stays orderly.) /csl

