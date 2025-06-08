Yedda Romualdez denies rumors she’s running for Cebu governor

MANILA, Philippines — Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Romualdez, the wife of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, has denied rumors circulating online that she is eyeing a local position in Cebu, describing them as “false, misleading, and political intrigue.”

“I want to speak directly to the people of Cebu – and to the Filipino public – who may have seen my name being dragged into local political speculation,” the lady lawmaker clarified in a statement on Sunday.

“Let me be very clear: I am not running for governor. I am not running for any position in Cebu. I have not transferred my residency,” she added.

The female Romualdez was addressing speculations suggesting that she is set to run as the governor of Cebu and purportedly transferred her residency to Liloan for the next elections.

“These are facts that can easily be verified. It is very easy to check the Comelec records in Liloan. I am not a registered voter there. My mother is registered in Cebu City – but I am not,” she said.

Political maneuvering

In line with this, the lawmaker called on those behind the speculations to stop spreading the rumors and using her name for “political maneuvering” and for their own “selfish political interests.”

“I remain fully committed to my national mandate as a representative of Tingog Party-list, where I serve the entire country – especially disaster-vulnerable communities, women, children, and those who are too often left unheard,” she added.

“If ever you see my name on the ballot in Cebu, ako na po mismo ang nagsasabi sa inyo: huwag n’yo akong iboto. Because that would not be me,” Romualdez told residents of Cebu.

“Politics should be about public service, not power games. And right now, my focus is clear: serving the Filipino people, not personal ambition. Thank you for allowing me to clarify the truth,” she concluded.

