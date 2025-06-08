Team BluMerVin Gambit, Pamplona III top Hinulawan chess tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team BluMerVin Gambit and rising talent Rolando Pamplona III emerged as champions in the 4th Hinulawan Joyful Cup Chess Tournament held on Friday, June 6, at the Toledo City Badminton Center.

BluMerVin Gambit, a powerhouse squad composed of a mix of veterans and young guns—National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Vincent Balena, and Triton Blue Ares Garcia—clinched the “Tatluhan” team title after finishing in a triple tie with Cebu AZ Kings and Kingslayer at 12 points each. They secured the championship via superior tiebreak points.

With the win, the team will split the P15,000 champion’s prize.

Cebu AZ Kings was represented by Allan Salientes, Joel Pacuribot, and Angelo Tan. Kingslayer fielded Chris Aldritz Pondoyo, Arena Grand Master (AGM) Michael Joseph Pagaran, and Marlowe Leyco.

In the individual 15-and-under category, Pamplona III of Passi City, Iloilo, delivered a near-sweep performance. Seeded 13th at the start, he dominated the seven-round tournament with 6.5 points to take the crown as the lone unbeaten player at the top.

Pamplona III racked up six straight wins over Zane Bolarde, Danica Pamplona, Laurhaine Mae Palermo, Cheska Hewe, Apple Rubin, and Ana Gulben before drawing his final round against Kyle Abalo, who settled for third place with 6.0 points.

Ralph Dakay also finished with 6.0 points but took second place on tiebreaks.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP