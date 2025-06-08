Weljon Mindoro stays perfect after 1st-round TKO win in Texas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Filipino knockout artist Weljon Mindoro continued his blazing streak with another explosive performance, knocking out unbeaten Omar Munguia in the first round of their non-title bout at the Boeing Center, Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday, June 8 (Manila time).

Mindoro went straight for the kill after the opening bell sounded. He pounded Munguia with body shots, forcing the Mexican to lower his guard.

As Munguia switched his defense, Mindoro exploited the opportunity and unleashed a sneaky right uppercut that perfectly landed on his opponent’s jaw. The punch immediately dropped Munguia down to his knees.

Groggy from the knockdown, Munguia failed to beat the referee’s count, ending the fight in just one minute and 29 seconds into the first round of their eight-rounder middle weight showdown.

The Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur-native, lived up to his growing reputation as the current top knockout artist among Filipino boxers, keeping his record perfect at 14 wins with 14 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Munguia absorbed his first defeat with eight wins, six knockouts, and a draw.

This was Mindoro’s third time to fight in the United States under Viva Promotions, the boxing outfit run by Brendan Gibbons, the son of MP Promotions top honcho Sean Gibbons.

