Dejaño hopes CCSC initiatives will continue under Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman and renowned sports physician and advocate Dr. Rhoel Dejaño has expressed hope that the initiatives that he launched for sports development and wellness will be carried on by the incoming administration led by mayor-elect Nestor Archival.

Despite serving only for a few months after being appointed by outgoing mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia last February, Dejaño wasted no time in introducing major programs that broke away from the usual city-level tournaments and competitions. His programs focused on sports development, leadership, sports science, and wellness.

In April, Dejaño, who also serves as the official physician of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) and was named the 2024 Sportsman of the Year by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC), organized a landmark sports summit.

The event was praised for its international-level format, featuring renowned speakers who tackled leadership and sports science.

Last June 5, Dejaño and the CCSC hosted the second leg of the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (PHILSPADA) nationwide “Training the Trainers for PWD Sports” workshop. The event drew over 200 participants from across the Visayas and focused on enhancing skills in para sports coaching.

LIMITED TIME

Before being appointed chairman, Dejaño served as a CCSC commissioner under three city administrations, those of Tomas Osmeña, Mike Rama, and Garcia. But with the political transition underway, it remains unclear whether he will retain his post under Archival’s leadership.

Determined to make the most of his limited time, Dejaño focused on leaving a lasting impact through meaningful, inclusive programs.

“As I promised when I accepted the chairmanship of the Cebu City Sports Commission, even if only for a short time, I remain hopeful I can continue, because I still have many plans for Cebu City,” said Dejaño.

“One of them was the sports summit, along with other events tied to that. This latest one is also a major effort, a regional training event for para sports trainers. It gives our PWD athletes a platform to be discovered and a sense of purpose,” he added.

PARA SPORTS TRAINING HUB

Dejaño also expressed hope that the Cebu City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero will be further developed into a major regional hub for para sports training under Archival’s administration.

“Cebu has the potential to be a center for PWD athlete training. What started in Manila with the idea of regional centers can truly grow here. I hope that happens because it would open up so many opportunities,” he said.

While Dejaño’s future with the CCSC is uncertain, he remains optimistic. Whether as chairman or in another role, he hopes to stay involved and continue to push forward his vision for sports development in Cebu.

“Before the transition, this will be my last project,” he said.

“But I still have so much more planned, many programs still in the pipeline. Hopefully, I’ll be given the chance to remain part of the CCSC, and maybe still as chairman.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP