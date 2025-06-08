Althea Pores joins Philippine Women’s Amateur Boxing Team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Althea Shine Pores, the lone female standout of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, is making a return to the amateur boxing ranks as she joins the Philippine Women’s Amateur Boxing Team.

Originally from Misamis Oriental and now based in Tagbilaran City, the 23-year-old Pores aims to regain her top form as she shifts her focus from the professional ring back to the amateur circuit.

The move marks a new chapter in her boxing journey, driven by the goal of winning gold in international competitions and ultimately, a shot at the Olympics.

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable officially announced her transition, confirming that Pores will step away from her rising pro career to chase national glory.

Pores holds an undefeated professional record of six wins (two by knockout) and one draw.

She is currently riding a two-fight win streak. In July 2024, she claimed the Philippine women’s light flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Maria Theresa Pinili in Tagbilaran City.

That win served as her redemption following her earlier draw against former national team member Renz Daquil, in a fight also held in Tagbilaran City.

Before the year ended, Pores capped her pro stint with a first-round knockout win over Thailand’s Pimchanok Thepjanda in a local fight card organized by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

She is part of a well-known boxing family, with her brothers Leonard Pores III and Sugarey Leonard Pores also active in the sport.

The schedule of her upcoming competitions under the Philippine Women’s Amateur Boxing Team will be announced soon.

