Tagbilaran City buy-bust: 2 ‘bodegeros’ nabbed with P3.4M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspected shabu worth at least P3.4 million were confiscated from the possession of two suspects during a buy-bust operation in Purok-4, Brgy. Cabawan, Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Saturday evening, June 7.

The suspects were identified as Climaco Luzon alias “Proco” and Wilbert Veloso alias “Doking.” Luzon, a 39-year-old motorcycle mechanic is from Purok 3, Brgy. Biking in Dauis town while Veloso, 48, is a native of Loon town , but is currently residing in Brgy. Anislag in Maribojoc town.

Police Master Sergeant Joel Orapa, investigator of Tagbilaran City Police Station, said that the two are high value individuals in the drug trade and were placed under surveillance for more than a month.

Orapa said that the two are considered as “bodegeros” who are operating in the first district of Bohol. They are tasked to dispose whatever volume of illegal drugs their supplier would send to them.

Charges for the violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are now being prepared against the two arrested drug suspects.

Saturday’s operation was initiated by the City Drug Enforcement Team of the Tagbilaran City Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP