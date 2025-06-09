Habagat kills 1 in Cebu, heavy rains to persist

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, claimed the life of a 75-year-old man in Cebu over the weekend.

The victim, identified as Deonisio Bonghanoy Labitad, drowned after being swept away by flash floods in Barangay Alpaco, Naga City, southern Cebu on Saturday morning, June 7.

According to his daughter-in-law, Labitad, a farmer from Barangay Patag, had gone out during heavy rain to tend to his carabao.

READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2025

However, he was later found lifeless in a nearby river. She told investigators she believed he was carried away by flash floods while attending to his livestock.

Labitad was rushed to the Naga City Infirmary but was declared dead on arrival. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Since Friday, June 6, habagat-induced rains, intensified by a low-pressure area (LPA), have caused severe flooding across Metro Cebu, including Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Flooded streets led to traffic gridlocks and dozens of stranded commuters.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan reported that inclement weather is expected to persist through the second week of June.

“Expected ang habagat gihapon magdala mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains. With that, possible gihapon ang flash floods and landslides sa mga identified vulnerable areas,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan on Monday. June 9.

(Habagat is still expected to bring mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains. With that, flash floods and landslides are possible in identified vulnerable areas.)

READ: LPA may develop into tropical cyclone by June 10

From June 1 to 8, Pagasa recorded 125.5 mm of rainfall in Cebu—almost 70 percent of the province’s monthly average of 180.7 mm.

On Friday alone, rainfall reached 65.7 mm.

Pagasa warned that while the low-pressure area is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone or make landfall, it will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, especially over Central Visayas.

Residents are urged to remain alert and monitor official weather advisories.

Owners of small sea vessels, such as motorbancas, are advised against sailing due to moderate to rough sea conditions and the risk of sudden strong winds brought by the habagat.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP