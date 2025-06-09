Cebu: Rainy days to continue until Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public, particularly those residing in disaster-prone areas, are urged to take precautions as bad weather in Cebu will likely remain until this week.

The latest forecasts from the state weather bureau showed that Cebu, and the entire Central Visayas, will experience mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, with occasional heavy rains, due to the prevailing habagat (southwest monsoon).

READ: Habagat kills 1 in Cebu, heavy rains to persist

“With that, flash floods and landslides are possible in identified vulnerable areas,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan on Monday. June 9.

However, Eclarino also said Cebu may expect improvement in the weather by Thursday, June 12 as country celebrates its Independence Day.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Rainfall, LPA

During the first eight days of June, Pagasa-Mactan already recorded 125.5 millimeters (mm) of rainfall in Cebu—almost 70 percent of the province’s monthly average of 180.7 mm.

On Friday alone, rainfall reached 65.7 mm.

Heavy rains and floodings in various parts greeted Cebu during the first week of June brought by the habagat.

READ: LPA may develop into tropical cyclone by June 10

While chances remain slim for the low-pressure area (LPA) located in the West Philippine Sea to intensify into tropical cyclone, its presence will likely strengthen the prevailing habagat, Pagasa-Mactan said.

Residents are urged to remain alert and monitor official weather advisories.

Owners of small sea vessels, such as motorbancas, are advised against sailing due to moderate to rough sea conditions and the risk of sudden strong winds brought by the habagat.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP