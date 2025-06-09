Escudero: Senate won’t rush Sara Duterte impeachment trial

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero on Monday rejected calls to “rush” their constitutional duty to start the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Escudero maintained the Senate would proceed with its schedule to hear the presentation of charges against Duterte by the House of Representatives panel of prosecutors and the convening of the Senate as an impeachment court on June 11.

“I’ve said this from the beginning: Whether someone is for or against the impeachment, whether they support VP Sara or oppose her — I will not listen to them,” he said in Filipino at a press briefing in the Senate.

“I will do what is right, proper, and in accordance with the Constitution and the law, based on what I believe is right,” he added.

The Senate chief made the remark when asked if he felt any pressure after various groups came out in pubic to call for the Senate to immediately act on the impeachment case against Duterte.

Some of these groups, including Akbayan Party, Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Party, and Tindig Pilipinas, are currently holding a rally outside the Senate to urge senators to fulfill their constitutional mandate of starting the trial against Duterte.

Asked to comment on this call, Escudero said: “They want us to rush our constitutional duty.”

“We will fulfill our duty, but not according to their timeline simply because they are in a rush. As I’ve said, this is a process that must be followed—and we are following it. It will not proceed on their terms, nor at a time they have chosen,” he added.

