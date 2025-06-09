Matteo Guidicelli balik-estudyante sa Harvard, Sarah G proud nga wifey

Sigurado nga proud na proud na pod karon ang Popstar Royalty nga si Sarah Geronimo sa Iyang bana nga si Matteo Guidicelli.

Kuan man god wa mohumong ang TV host-actor sa pagpursigi para mas molambo pa ang iyang career ug personal life.

Human niya mo-enroll sa business program sa Harvard Business School niadtong niaging Disyembre, nibalik si Matteo sa Harvard campus sa Boston, Massachusetts.

Kini para na pod pagkuha niya sa kursong marketing sa Executive Education program sa Harvard.

Sa iyang Instagram page, gibalita sa bana ni Sarah G ang good news apil na ang ilang litrato nga kuha sa Boston.

Matud pa niya sa iyang caption, “Met some amazing people from all over the world through the HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL Executive Education program.

“Different cultures, different perspectives but one shared goal: to grow, learn, and connect.

“Friendships, conversations, and bonds we’ve built in just a short time.

“All smiles, all excitement. Let’s keep this going,” matud pa ni Matteo.

Nishare pod si Matteo sa ilang mga picture nga kuha sa maong US campus, “Arrived in Boston a week ago with a mission: to grow, connect, and absorb everything this journey has to offer.

“Harvard Business School is a space of discipline, curiosity, and heart. Let’s do this!,” matud pa sa caption niya.

Nauna pa niini, nagpost pod si Matteo og video diin iyang tang gipalili sa nahitabo sa iyang kinabuhi isip usa ka estudyante. Gipakita pod niya ang ilang classroom ug ang iyang giistaran nga dorm.

Sey pa ni Matteo sa caption, “Come with me for a day in the life as a marketing student at Harvard Business School Executive Education. From the dorms to the classroom!!”

Nipadayon pa gyod siya pagistorya nga, “Honing skills, listening to minds from various industry leaders and learning strategies at the Harvard Business Program, Changing the Game: Negotiation and Competitive Decision Making!”

Sa usa pod nga IG post ni Matteo niadtong una niya nga pagsud sa Harvard, gishare niya ang iyang unforgettable experience niadtong niaging tuig.

“Being part of a diverse group of 88 participants from 31 nationalities and 27 industries was both inspiring and eye-opening.

“Engaging with such accomplished peers and working through case studies with renowned professors and authors like Max Bazerman, Deepak Malhotra, and Guhan Subramanian was invaluable.

“This place has been very, very beautiful. Connections we made, professors we’ve listened to and learned from, amazing.

“Really top-notch and I really appreciated everything—the learning experience, the camaraderie we built with all the classmates, the beautiful Boston… I wish to come back in the future and I highly recommend this to everybody out there.

“They have different courses, so many courses to choose from and it’s really good,” matud pa ni Matteo.