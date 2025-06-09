Mandaue City gives free school supplies to public students

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Public elementary and kindergarten students in Mandaue City are receiving free school supplies from the city government.

The distribution began on Monday, June 9, at the Mandaue City Central Elementary School.

Kindergarten pupils received kits containing a gray bag, paper, colored paper, coloring materials, scissors, glue, ruler, number cards, a raincoat, and other basic items.

Elementary students from Grades 1 to 6 were also given school kits, which included a gray bag, notebooks, paper, pencils, ballpens, a sharpener, a raincoat, a P.E. uniform, and other supplies.

Louwela Guerrero, principal of Mandaue City Central School, said they were allocated 3,700 sets of supplies based on the school’s population at the end of the last school year.

Guerrero explained that the city used the year-end student population of each school as the basis for distribution.

Outgoing City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairperson of the Committee on Education, said the city allocated P80 million from the Special Education Fund for the purchase of the supplies. The budget was approved last year.

Mandaue City has a total of 27 public elementary schools.

Sanchez said the project aims to help parents provide for their children’s school needs.

“Kada abli sa klase, ang mga ginikanan, usa gyud na sa problema nga ila’ng giatubang bitaw asa mokuha, asa mopalit og school supplies sa mga bata. Ang dakbayan sa Mandaue, nagpakabana, naghatag gyud og importansiya sa atoang mga kaigsuunan nga estudyante. Ang edukasyun priority gyud nato diri sa dakbayan sa Mandaue,” said Sanchez.

(Every time classes open, one of the main concerns parents face is where to get or buy school supplies for their children. The city of Mandaue is concerned and gives real importance to our students. Education is truly a priority here in Mandaue City.)

Aside from the city government, the provincial government also distributed separate sets of school supplies to students at Mandaue City Central Elementary School. These included a bag, paper, notebooks, an envelope, and other items. /csl

