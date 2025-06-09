Dongallo leads Catmon to Frasco Cup win; Danao takes basketball title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before suiting up for the University of the Philippines (UP) Women’s Volleyball Team in the UAAP, Cebuana standout Casiey Dongallo led her hometown squad, the Catmon Mighty Bakers, to the Cong. Duke Frasco Under-25 Women’s Volleyball title last Saturday evening.

Dongallo starred in Catmon’s four-set comeback win over the Liloan Tornadoes, who were led by fellow UAAP player Barbie Jamili of the Adamson Lady Falcons.

Catmon rallied after dropping the opening set to clinch the title with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 victory in the championship match held in the Municipality of Compostela. The win was more than just a title—it was sweet redemption for Catmon after losing to Liloan in last year’s finals.

Dongallo’s stellar performance earned her Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors. She was ably supported by former University of the East (UE) Lady Red Warriors teammate KC Cepada, who also played a key role in their title run.

Catmon capitalized on Liloan’s setback after Jamili was forced to leave the match due to a shoulder injury. Despite the blow, Liloan fought hard but ultimately fell short.

Cepada was named Best Spiker, while Liloan’s Shainely Tequin and Althea Bacalaños took home the Best Server and Best Blocker awards, respectively. Rounding out the individual honors were Catmon’s Gwyneth Duran as Best Setter and Philomena Sinadjan as Best Libero.

Under the tutelage of veteran coach Vilma Veloso, Catmon pocketed the P150,000 champion’s purse, while Liloan received P100,000. The Danao Pistoleras, who finished third, earned P75,000, and fourth-placer San Francisco took home P30,000.

Danao dethrones Liloan in men’s basketball final

In the basketball finals, the Danao Pistoleros captured their first Cong. Duke Frasco Cup title after dethroning the defending champions, the Liloan Tornadoes, with an 88–75 win.

Eventual MVP Ian Olivar led the way for Danao with a 20-point performance. He was joined by teammates Benedict Taneo and John Bryan Zamora in the Mythical Five, along with Liloan’s Uriel Avila and John Patrick Cardosa.

Danao also received P150,000 as champions, while Liloan settled for P100,000. Compostela earned P75,000, and Carmen went home with P30,000. /csl

