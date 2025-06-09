SHAABAA Season 28: Batches 2015, 2018, and 2004 keep records clean

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batches 2015-Imperial House of Furniture, 2018-Xchange Forex, and 2004-04’ The Win kept their perfect records intact in the ongoing (SHAABAA) Season 28 last Sunday, June 8, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

In Division C, Batch 2018 and Batch 2015 both improved to 3-0, sharing the top spot in the standings. In Division B, Batch 2004 extended its winning streak to five games for a 5-0 slate and sole leadership.

Christian Manaytay of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the MPBL powered Batch 2018 with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double in their 75–69 win over Batch 2013-Nest Workspaces. He also added five assists, a steal, and a block.

Former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles standouts Patrick Wilson Yu, Andrew Velasco, and Eroll Pastor chipped in 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively. Despite Rendell Senining’s 34-point explosion, Batch 2013 fell to a 2-2 record.

Meanwhile, Anton Araw-Araw led Batch 2015’s 75–52 rout of Batch 2024-Kilat’I Refreshments with 18 points, seven steals, five rebounds, and three assists. Teammates Lorenzo Otero and Irvin Dwight Dumol also scored 18 points apiece.

Batch 2024, now at 1-3, was led by Xeemon Sage Cuyos and Josh Go with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

In another Division C matchup, Batch 2021-FADI edged Batch 2025-Rufrance LPG and Check Technologies, Inc., 78–72, to improve to 2-1. Josiah Villamayor anchored the win with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Over in Division B, Franco Augusto Te delivered a monster performance with 20 points and 21 rebounds to lift Batch 2004 past Batch 2010-ZLREJ Trading and Construction, 69–60. Te also recorded four steals, two blocks, and two assists. Ricardo Pepito added 21 points in the win.

Jasper Diaz had a solid outing for Batch 2010 with 23 points and 13 rebounds but couldn’t stop his team from falling short.

Batch 2006-Subtero moved into second place at 4-1 following a dominant 81–45 win over Batch 2012-Golden Dragon. Chase Cokaliong led with 18 points and two rebounds, while Andre Pacheco paced Batch 2012 with 15 points. They dropped to 1-3.

Other Division B results included Batch 2011-Onses beating Magis Medical Funds, 74–67; Batch 2012-Harley Davidson slipping past 2K Core Pacific, 55–48; and Batch 2005-Insular Square routing 2KCares.org, 93–69. /csl

