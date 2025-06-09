Lapu-Lapu City rider loses foot after motorcycle crash

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A man’s foot was amputated after he met with an accident on ML Quezon Highway, Brgy. Agus in Lapu-Lapu City, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was identified as Ronel Amores, 24 years old, married, and a resident of Sitio Daku in the same area.

According to Patrolman Melven Amodia, duty traffic investigator of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), the victim was traveling from Brgy. Agus to Brgy. Maribago while riding his motorcycle.

Upon reaching the area, the victim lost control of the motorcycle handlebars, causing it to skid and crash into a cement post.

The investigation added that the victim was allegedly drunk and had gone out to buy more liquor.

While riding his motorcycle, the victim reportedly fell asleep, which resulted in the accident.

Due to the impact, the victim’s left foot was amputated, and he was thrown several meters away from his motorcycle.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mandaue City, where he is currently recuperating. /csl

