Inaugural Copa Cebu to showcase Cebu’s bustling football scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new football tournament, dubbed Copa Cebu, is set to kick off from June 13 to 15 at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City.

The three-day tournament is organized by a dynamic team of young leaders aiming to shine a spotlight on Cebu’s vibrant grassroots football community. It features a wide range of age-group divisions with the organizers’ fully committing to a fun-filled and memorable experience.

In an interview with CDN Digital, tournament commissioner Renz Miko Murillo shared that while this is the group’s first time staging Copa Cebu, they’re no strangers to organizing events in the city.

“This group is made up of members from RAD Chameleon, CESAFI student volunteers, Warriors Turf, and Apex Sports and Production,” Murillo said.

“They’re young but experienced, and they’re passionate about promoting grassroots sports in Cebu,” he added.

Murillo added that the core of the organizing team consists of student leaders from various schools who bring their energy and creativity to the event.

Beyond showcasing Cebu’s vibrant football scene, the organizers want to create a tournament atmosphere that’s both enjoyable and comfortable for players, coaches, and families alike.

“We’ve set up tents for the players, refilling stations around the field, and we’ve invited elite coaches to observe the matches,” Murillo said. “We want to show how attractive Cebu football can be.”

Over 100 teams from across the Visayas are expected to take part in this festival-style event, all vying for bragging rights at the scenic Dynamic Herb pitch.

Sanctioned by the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA), Copa Cebu will feature categories from mixed Under-5 to Under-11, as well as U12, U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19.

The tournament also includes a Men’s and Women’s Open, Soccer Moms division, and a 38-above category, making it a diverse football event.

More than just a one-off event, the organizers hope to establish Copa Cebu as an annual tradition and eventually, a tournament with international reach.

Those who want to sign-up their team can visit Copa Cebu Facebook page for more information. / mme

