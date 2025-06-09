Mauro channels old winning form, tops SUGBU bowling tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior bowler Romy Mauro turned back the clock and outshone the competition in last Sunday’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament held at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Mauro, 80, one of the oldest active bowlers in SUGBU, delivered a masterful performance in the championship round by scoring 240 pinfalls, defeating a younger field.

Remarkably, he did not need to rely on his 40-point handicap to secure the victory. He navigated the technically demanding 46-foot Negros Open oil pattern with smooth, precise throws.

Former shootout champion Steve Bahani placed second with 184 pinfalls, while multi-titled bowler Rene Ceniza rounded out the top three with 150 pinfalls.

In the combined Division B and C qualifying round, Mauro, competing in Division C, emerged as the top kegler with a four-game total of 768 pinfalls. Bahani, representing Division B, followed closely with 736 pinfalls to secure a spot in the championship. Vivian, also from Division B, settled for third with 730 pinfalls.

Meanwhile, in Division A, Ceniza led the qualifiers with an impressive 851-pinfall outing. GJ Buyco came in second with 752, while John Gasataya finished third with 737.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza expressed excitement over the growing number of participants in their tournaments, particularly from other bowling groups.

“A lot of newbies and bowlers from CETBA of SM City joined. Unity games are in the works, which is a good development for the Cebuano bowling community,” said Alqueza.

Alqueza also noted that SUGBU is preparing for several out-of-town tournaments, including the upcoming Negros Open in Bacolod City later this month. In preparation, the lanes for the shootout were oiled according to the same specifications used in that event. / mme

