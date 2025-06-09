Price hike in goods seen as San Juanico Bridge restrictions delay deliveries

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The load restrictions imposed on the San Juanico Bridge, which connects Samar and Leyte, have taken a toll on the delivery of goods to the Visayas and Mindanao.

The United Truckers Association Incorporated (VUTAI) warned the public of a possible increase in the prices of goods in the Visayas and Mindanao—and even in Manila—due to the load limit implemented at the San Juanico Bridge.

Israel Alin, founder and CEO of Alin Cargo Express and president of VUTAI, said that their deliveries were affected by the policy implemented at the San Juanico Bridge, resulting in additional costs.

Earlier, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-8 announced the enforcement of a weight limit on vehicles passing through the San Juanico Bridge due to concerns about its structural integrity.

Alin added that this has caused delays in the delivery of goods from the Visayas and Mindanao to Manila and may lead to a possible increase in prices.

According to Alin, the trucking sector is doing its best to identify diversion routes to minimize the impact of the bridge’s partial closure.

Among the alternative routes being considered is the use of roll-on/roll-off cargo transport.

Despite this, Alin is hopeful that the government can fast-track the renovation of the bridge to prevent further impact on the country’s economy.

On Saturday, Alin Cargo Express launched their franchise here in Cebu.

