LIVE UPDATES: Impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte

The Senate has kicked off the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte this Monday, June 10.

Escudero: He takes oath as presiding officer of VP Sara Duterte trial

Francis Escudero, Senate president, has taken his oath as presiding officer of the impeachment court for the impending impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

This happened during the plenary session of the chamber on Monday.

Robin Padilla files resolution to dismiss impeach trial against Sara Duterte

Senator Robin Padilla has moved to declare the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte terminated before the Senate could even convene as an impeachment court.

Padilla sought the termination of the impeachment proceedings through Senate Resolution No. 1371 he filed at 5:42 p.m. on Monday.

Notably, his resolution was lodged while senators were debating in the plenary on Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel’s motion, urging the Senate to immediately convene as an impeachment court.

Senate minority to kick off Sara Duterte impeach trial this Monday

Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday bared the Senate minority’s plan to initiate the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte.

“My fellow countrymen, we will not allow the Senate to be the first to defy the Constitution,” Hontiveros said at a press conference in the Senate. “That is why this afternoon, later in the plenary, we in the Senate minority will take action to begin fulfilling our constitutional duty.”

“We in the Senate minority will formally move to commence the opening rites in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte,” she added.

Hontiveros and Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III are the only members of the chamber’s opposition bloc.

Escudero: Senate to follow its schedule

