FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, June 10

June 10, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 10, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 5, 13-16.

Jesus said to his disciples: “You are the salt of the earth. But if salt loses its taste, with what can it be seasoned? It is no longer good for anything but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.

You are the light of the world. A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden.

Nor do they light a lamp and then put it under a bushel basket; it is set on a lampstand, where it gives light to all in the house.

Just so, your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.”

Source: Dailygospel.org

TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
