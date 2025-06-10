Escudero: He takes oath as presiding officer of VP Sara Duterte trial
MANILA, Philippines — Francis Escudero, Senate president, has taken his oath as presiding officer of the impeachment court for the impending impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
This happened during the plenary session of the chamber on Monday.
Sen. Joel Villanueva who initially made the motion repeatedly clarified that despite this development, the chamber is “not yet convened as a court.”
Senator-judges are set to take their respective oaths on Tuesday, June 10 at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Senate will convene into an impeachment court on Wednesday, June 11 as scheduled. /das
