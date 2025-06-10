Painting legacy with heart: Anthony Fermin’s Exposition with the Masters at SM J Mall

If there’s one thing Anthony Fermin brings back to Cebu with him, it’s not just art, it’s a story. Or rather, hundreds of them, layered in a canvas with intricate brush strokes and rich colors.

In his newest exhibition “An Exposition with the Masters,” now open at SM J Mall until June 14, Fermin presents more than just his signature bold strokes and compositions. He brings with him a visual homecoming.

Master of His Own

Born of his deep roots in Cebu, the exhibit holds a special meaning for the celebrated artist. “Cebu is home,” Fermin says. “This is my way of paying tribute to the people who’ve been part of my journey—my wife, my family, my friends, my colleagues.” It’s clear this is not just another stop on the exhibition trail. For Anthony Fermin, this is a canvas of gratitude, a love letter to his beginnings.

But what makes the exhibit truly unique is the conversation it creates between eras and among masters. Fermin’s work is shown side by side with pieces by Philippine art legends like Fernando Amorsolo, Jose Joya, Vicente Manansala, and Ramon Orlina. Rare pieces, like an Amorsolo painting from 1935, are on display. These are usually tucked away in private collections or national museums. Now, they’re here, open to the public, right in the heart of Mandaue. For Fermin, that access is intentional. “Not everyone gets to see these works. Sometimes, they’re locked behind museums. This time, we’re bringing the masterpieces to the people.”

Art for a Cause

An Exposition with the Masters is a heartfelt mission in motion. Proceeds from the exhibition will support the Philippine Red Cross-Cebu Chapter and CDB Cares, funding medical missions and outreach projects across the Visayas.

This isn’t Fermin’s first time blending art with advocacy. His charity exhibitions began in Palawan, partnering with the Palawan Medical Society. Iloilo then followed, where they came to a connection with the Philippine Red Cross. “What struck me about them,” he shares, “is their unity and commitment, how they show up for the Filipino people in times of need, especially with their blood banks during disasters and conflict.”

The artist sees his brush not just as a tool for expression but as a way to give back. For Anthony Fermin, the act of painting is an ongoing response to the world around him. “As long as there are people who aren’t happy, I will never stop painting,” he says. “Art can entertain, uplift, and support, and that’s what I want to keep doing.”

This sentiment is mirrored by SM J Mall’s ongoing support of Cebuano artists. A longtime partner of local artists since the early 2000s, SM continues to champion Filipino creatives, especially during key cultural moments. The exhibit also ties in with the mall’s Independence Day celebration on June 12, featuring a Flag Raising Ceremony and special offers at its dining spots.

From expressive strokes that echo gratitude and hope to a rare gathering of generational icons in Philippine art, this exhibit is more than just something to look at. It’s something to feel, reflect on, and support.

An Exposition with the Masters is open daily to the public until June 14 at SM J Mall. Come for the art, stay for the stories, and leave with a deeper appreciation of how Filipino creativity continues to move hearts and make a difference.