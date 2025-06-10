Ford Philippines opens largest service facility in Visayas in Mandaue City, Cebu

Ford Philippines, in partnership with Fairlane Automotive Ventures Inc. (FAVI), officially opens Ford Mandaue, a milestone dealership that features the largest Ford service facility in the Visayas.

Located along North Road in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, Ford Mandaue spans 12,000 square meters, housing over 20 service bays and more than 30 body and paint bays.

“We are thrilled to officially open Ford Mandaue and bring the Ford brand of ownership experience to more customers in Cebu,” said Andre Borromeo, General Manager of FAVI. “With this expansive service facility, we look forward to creating and maintaining lasting relationships with our current and future customers as we continue to make aftersales a top priority for our business.”

Bringing Ford Closer to Northern Cebu

Ford Mandaue is designed to serve the growing demand for Ford vehicles in northern Cebu, offering convenience for customers who previously had to travel to central or southern dealerships.

“We already have dealerships in mid and south Cebu,” Joy Tiu, Sales Manager of Ford Cebu shared in an interview with CDN Digital. “Mandaue allows us to avoid further congestion in those areas and at the same time capture the growing demand in the north.”

Tiu explained that the goal was simple: make life easier for Ford owners and future buyers in northern Cebu. While most branches pack their showrooms with vehicles, Ford Mandaue keeps its display to just three units so they could dedicate more space to servicing their customers’ vehicles.

Preparing for an Electrified Future

As the automotive industry shifts toward sustainability, Ford Philippines is actively preparing to introduce electrified Ford models in the country within the year.

“We will be launching electrified products this year,” shared Pedro Simoes, Ford Philippines Managing Director. “We’re just making sure that the market is on the right spot for us to introduce those cars.”

Ford is putting emphasis on electrified vehicles, instead of fully electric (EV) models.

This move isn’t new for Ford globally. The brand already has a strong lineup of electrified models in other countries, showing its experience and leadership in this space.

Exclusive Launch Promotion

As an exclusive promotion to celebrate the opening, Ford Philippines and Ford Mandaue are offering the first fifty (50) customers who will reserve and purchase a Ford vehicle from Ford Mandaue from June 5 to June 30, 2025 additional cash savings of up to P50,000.

The offer is applicable to new Ford customers who do not have any active reservation at Ford Cebu, Ford Talisay or any Ford dealership. A minimum reservation fee of P10,000 is required for the Territory, Everest, and Ranger, while P30,000 is required for Mustang and Explorer.

Ford Mandaue is open Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For inquiries, customers may call 09214613613 or visit the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OfficialFordMandaue.