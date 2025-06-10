Mandaue Mayor-elect Jonkie Ouano takes his oath of office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Ouano political legacy in Mandaue City entered a new chapter on Monday, June 9, as Mayor-elect Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and other winning officials under the One Mandaue team formally took their oath of office.

The ceremony was administered by Associate Justice Mercedita Dadole-Ygnacio of the Court of Appeals–Visayas and was attended by family members and supporters.

Joining Jonkie were his sister, re-elected Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, and brother Alfred Francis “Alfie” Ouano, the new Provincial Board Member for Cebu’s Sixth District. They are the children of the late Thadeo “Teddy” Ouano, who served as Mandaue mayor from 1998 to 2007, and the grandchildren of Alfie Ouano, the city’s mayor from 1988 to 1997.

Also sworn in were One Mandaue’s winning councilors: re-elected Andreo “Anjong” Ouano-Icalina, Cesar “Ting Sol” Cabahug Jr., and Atty. Joel Seno, along with new councilors Ben Basiga, Eugene Andaya, and Fritz Villamor. Atty. Olin Seno also took his oath as Provincial Board Member for Mandaue’s Lone District.

In nearby Consolacion town, Miko Mark Ouano, the son of Alfie Ouano, also took his oath as a newly elected councilor.

In his speech, Jonkie thanked the people of Mandaue for their trust and support. He said one reason he decided to run was the encouragement of Tingog Party-list Congresswoman Yedda Romualdez, as well as his family’s strong backing.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve. I’m truly grateful,” he said.

Jonkie shared plans to improve city services, starting with the construction of a modern Mandaue City Hospital and a new building for Mandaue City College. He also promised a comprehensive review of the city’s tax assessment system and efforts to streamline business processes.

He asked residents for patience, saying real change takes time. “We will do our best, step by step,” he said.

The new mayor also called on everyone to work together, saying it was time to “set aside personal and political differences” for the good of the city.

Congresswoman Dizon said the oath-taking marked the beginning of a new chapter for Mandaue.

“This is our new beginning—our new era,” she said. “Let’s build a better and prouder Mandaue together.”

The coordinated oath-taking was scheduled to make sure all officials could attend, despite their busy schedules.

