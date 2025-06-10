Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu makes strides from sea to shore in Aquathlon 2.0

The coast of Mactan came alive with energy, excitement, and unrelenting determination as Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu’s signature wellness event, Aquathlon 2.0, surged into action on June 7, 2025.

With each edition making bigger splashes than the last, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu’s Aquathlon is swiftly cementing its place as a premier fitness tradition in Cebu’s sporting calendar.

With around 250 participants geared up and ready, the event kicked off at sunrise, each athlete poised to take on the dual challenge of swimming and sprinting to the finish line.

“This is to give opportunity within the local community and this is our way to support the sport and the development of the young and old,” cites Laurent Betourne, General Manager of Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu.

The destination’s Director of Revenue, Edward Santomin, seconded this sentiment, adding that Aquathlon 2.0 is also aimed at promoting the well-being not only of their valued guests but also of the community, especially Cebuanos and others within the region.

From the moment the starting gun echoed across the bay, it was all systems go. Athletes dove headfirst into the waters, racing against waves and one another in a high-octane test of stamina, strategy, and spirit.

Emerging from the waves, soaked but undeterred, athletes immediately shifted gears. With wet feet and focused minds, they hit the ground running, pushing themselves to the limit across sunlit paths. It was a true test of all-around endurance, demanding strength in the sea and resilience on land.

Paving the Path for Every Racer

This second edition of the Aquathlon wasn’t just a showcase of speed, it was also a celebration of inclusivity and community through sports. With three thoughtfully designed race categories, the event made it clear that everyone had a place at the starting line.

The Novice Distance (250-meter swim and 1-kilometer run) offered an inviting entry point for beginners, youth participants, and those new to multisport competitions. The Short Distance (500-meter swim and 1.5-kilometer run) provided a balanced challenge for intermediate racers, while the Long Distance (1.5-kilometer swim and 6-kilometer run) was built for seasoned athletes ready to dominate the ranks.

This tiered structure wasn’t just a practical format, it was a purposeful move to make the event more accessible and empowering. By creating opportunities for all ages and fitness levels to participate, Aquathlon 2.0 strengthened its role not only as a competitive race, but as a platform for growth, encouragement, and shared achievement.

In doing so, it reinforced the hotel resort’s commitment to wellness and inclusivity, proving that the finish line is for everyone willing to rise to the challenge.

From Racers to Finishers: Meet the Aquathlon 2.0 Victors

As the sun climbed high and the final timers buzzed, triumph took center stage. Here are the standout champions whose performances made waves at the Aquathlon 2.0:

Long Distance Category (1.5K swim and 6K run)

MALE

Overall Champion: Andrew Kim Remolino (Php 10,000.00 + Trophy + 1 Night Complimentary Stay with Breakfast Buffet at Fili Hotel Nustar Cebu worth Php 15,000.00)

1st: Matthew Justine Hermosa (Php 6,000.00 + Trophy + Day use voucher for two with Lunch at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 3,000.00)

2nd: Renz Wynn Corbin (Php 3,000.00 + Trophy + Buffet Lunch (Sat) voucher for two at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 2,000.00)

FEMALE

Overall Champion: Raven Faith Alcoseba (Php 10,000.00 + Trophy + 1 Night Complimentary Stay with Breakfast Buffet at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 15,000.00)

1st: Karen Manayon (Php 6,000.00 + Trophy + Day use voucher for two with Lunch at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 3,000.00)

2nd: Lyh Ann Navarro (Php 3,000.00 + Trophy + Buffet Lunch (Sat) voucher for two at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 2,000.00)

Short Distance Category (500M swim and 1.5K run)

MALE

Overall Champion: Zackary Angelo Da Silva (Php 8,000.00 + Trophy + 1 Night Complimentary Stay with Breakfast Buffet at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 15,000.00)

1st: Al Dustin Bersabal (Php 3,000.00 + Trophy + Day use voucher for two with 1 Night Complimentary Stay with Breakfast Buffet at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 3,000.00)

2nd: Joseph Iah Calustre (Php 1,500.00 + Trophy + Buffet Lunch (Sat) voucher for two at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 2,000.00)

FEMALE

Overall Champion: Christy Ann Perez (Php 8,000.00 + Trophy + 1 Night Complimentary Stay with Breakfast Buffet at Dusit Thani Manila worth Php 15,000.00)

1st: Kaia Chritiana Gica (Php 3,000.00 + Trophy + Day use voucher for two with 1 Night Complimentary Stay with Breakfast Buffet at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 3,000.00)

2nd: Mary Chris Lalimos (Php 1,500.00 + Trophy + Buffet Lunch (Sat) voucher for two at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 2,000.00)

Novice Distance Category (250M swim and 1K run)

MALE

Overall Champion: Liam Nathan Lauron (Php 5,000.00 + Trophy + 1 Night Complimentary Stay with Breakfast Buffet at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria worth Php 10,000.00)

1st: Patrick Brian Howell II (Php 2,500.00 + Trophy + Day use voucher for two with Lunch at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 3,000.00)

2nd: Santino Monty Cohen (Php 1,000.00 + Trophy + Buffet Lunch (Sat) voucher for two at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 2,000.00)

FEMALE

Overall Champion: Jashiva Earl Arsua (Php 5,000.00 + Trophy + 1 Night Complimentary Stay with Breakfast Buffet at Dusit D2 Davao worth Php 10,000.00)

1st: Searafina Mira Redilla (Php 2,500.00 + Trophy + Day use voucher for two with Lunch at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 3,000.00)

2nd: Scalett Bagaipo (Php 1,000.00 + Trophy + Buffet Lunch (Sat) voucher for two at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu worth Php 2,000.00)

For more information about the Aquathlon 2.0, visit and follow the official Facebook page of Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu.