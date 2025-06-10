Visayan Electric conducts Brigada Eskwela Drive in Banilad Elementary School in Cebu City 

As part of its commitment to empowering education, Visayan Electric conducted its annual Brigada Eskwela Drive in Banilad Elementary School in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Through programs like Brigada Eskwela, we hope to continue building not just better schools, but also stronger partnerships with the communities we serve. Mark Anthony Kindica OIC-President and General Manager of Visayan Electric

On June 7, around 100 volunteers from the company helped in ensuring that classrooms and school facilities are ready for the upcoming school-year which starts on June 16.

Brigada Eskwela at Barangay Banilad

Together with the elementary school teachers and personnel of Banilad Elementary School, Visayan Electric volunteers participated in different Brigada Eskwela activities including painting of desks and armchairs, cleaning and painting of classrooms, and sweeping of the school grounds. Additionally, Visayan Electric also funded the renovation of the school’s Admin Office, located in their historic Gabaldon Building, which was already in unsafe condition.

“Your contributions are not measured merely in quantity but in the positive impact you bring,” said Banilad Elementary School Principal Mrs. Vivian A. Tagupa in her speech during the opening program. “You have helped create a more conducive learning environment, strengthen our programs, and most importantly, showed our students that they are valued, supported, and surrounded by a community that cares,” she added.

Marking Visayan Electric’s 13th year of conducting Brigada Eskwela drives, OIC-President and General Manager Mark Anthony Kindica highlighted the company’s long-standing partnership with the Department of Education in creating better learning environments for students. “Through programs like Brigada Eskwela, we hope to continue building not just better schools, but also stronger partnerships with the communities we serve,” he said.

Brigada Eskwela is just one of Visayan Electric’s various corporate social responsibility programs that are aimed towards the education sector. Other programs include the Schools Rewiring Project, SignEskwela, and Tindak sa Kaugmaon.

These programs underscore Visayan Electric’s commitment to education which goes beyond providing electricity, but as well as empowering communities and nurturing the future of our nation.