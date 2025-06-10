Better weather expected as classes open on June 16, says Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fairer skies may greet students when public schools reopen on Monday, June 16, as weather conditions across Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas are expected to gradually improve this week.

This was the outlook shared by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday, June 10, just days before the scheduled start of classes under the Department of Education (DepEd).

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa Visayas, said that by Thursday, June 12, Cebu may already see generally fair weather as a tropical depression, formerly a low-pressure area (LPA), continues to move away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“In fact, pag-abot sa Thursday onward, balik ta sa nindot na panahon or general weather,” Eclarino said during a media forum.

(In fact, when Thursday came onward, the weather will be fair or the general weather.)

READ: Rainy days to continue in Cebu until Wednesday – Pagasa

Although the weather system has exited the PAR, its reentry is not being ruled out. Its recent presence, along with the southwest monsoon or habagat, triggered days of heavy rains and widespread flooding in Cebu, including Metro Cebu.

“Ang grabeng pag-ulan nga nasinati sa Cebu last week kay dili tungod kay naay bagyo but tungod sa LPA and habagat,” Eclarino said.

(The heavy rains that is expected in Cebu last week not because of a typhoon but because of the LPA and habagat.)

Pagasa-Mactan recorded 125.5 millimeters of rainfall in Cebu from June 1 to 8—nearly 70 percent of the province’s monthly average of 180.7 mm. On Friday alone, 65.7 mm of rain was recorded.

“That’s equivalent to 328,500 barrels of water per square kilometer,” Eclarino said.

READ: Habagat kills 1 in Cebu, heavy rains to persist

Despite the improving weather, Pagasa continues to advise caution, especially with the onset of the rainy season. Residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas are urged to remain vigilant.

“With that, flash floods and landslides are possible in identified vulnerable areas,” Eclarino said in an earlier statement on June 9.

Sea travel also remains risky for small vessels due to moderate to rough sea conditions and the threat of strong winds brought by the habagat.

The weather bureau noted that one to two tropical cyclones could still develop within the PAR before the end of June.

“Padayon ta pag-monitor. Dili ta pakumpyansa kay onset na sa rainy season,” Eclarino added.

(We continue to monitor. We will not let our guard down because of the onset of the rainy season.)

As DepEd students gear up for the start of classes on June 16, Pagasa said weather conditions should be generally fair. However, the public is advised to continue monitoring official weather updates, especially in the event of any new disturbances.

“We should not be complacent,” Eclarino said. /with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

