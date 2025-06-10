Cebu-bound passenger caught with illegal drugs at NAIA

MANILA – A Cebu-bound passenger was caught with suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia by screening personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) said on Tuesday, June 10.

In its social media post, the OTS said screeners flagged a backpack containing suspected prohibited items, including lighters.

Upon manual inspection, a pouch was found with a sachet of white crystalline substance suspected to be illegal drugs. Other suspected drug paraphernalia were also discovered.

The incident was coordinated with the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

In the same post, OTS Administrator Arthur Bisnar said the drug interception “serves as a reminder of the critical role played by OTS personnel, whose primary duty is to screen for security prohibited items, but whose vigilance often leads to incidental discoveries that help thwart criminal activities at the airport.”

The Cebu-bound passenger was placed under the custody of law enforcement officers.

The individual now faces charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the OTS said. (PNA)

