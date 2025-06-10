Seize the Moment: The Moment Group makes a grand entrance at SM City Cebu this June

From June 18 to 25, Cebu’s dining scene is stepping into a bold, flavorful future as The Moment Group—the powerhouse behind some of Manila’s most beloved restaurant brands—makes its much-anticipated debut at SM City Cebu.

With the arrival of Moment brands like Manam, Ooma, 8Cuts Burgers, Mo’ Cookies, and Din Tai Fung, SM is bringing best-in-class culinary experiences to Cebu City.

The Moment Block, where these brands are located just steps from one another, is set to elevate the local dining scene.

The Moment Block at SM City Cebu

“It has always been our goal to further elevate the local dining scene with beloved world-class dining concepts that Cebuanos can now call their own,” said Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “And we are proud to bring The Moment Group to SM City Cebu and set the table for fresh experiences that combine flavor, culture, and creativity.”

Cebuanos can look forward to the opening of cult-favorite Filipino restaurant, Manam, on June 18. Dishes like the Crispy Pancit Palabok, Sinigang na Beef Short Rib and Watermelon, and Ube + Sago Shake offer familiar flavors elevated with creativity–perfect for family meals or casual celebrations.

Another fave, Ooma, opening on June 19, is bringing its playful take on Japanese fare to Cebu with crowd-pleasers like Aburi Maki Rolls, Hanger Steak, and Uni Udon. Casual, bold, and inventive, it’s a fresh take on Japanese you won’t find anywhere else in the city.

Burger lovers, get ready! Known for its custom-blended patties and sides, 8Cuts Burgers is set to fire up the grill starting June 24. Their bestsellers like the Cheeseburger, Bleu 2.0, and Onion Rings are soon within your reach.

Mo’ Cookies is set to bring its ooey-gooey palm-sized cookies to Cebu on June 24. Get a taste of their uber-delicious best sellers like Dark Chocolate Macadamia, South Cotabato Chocolate Fudge, and Chocolate Chip—baked fresh and perfect for gifting, snacking, or sharing.

Din Tai Fung will also open on June 25 in Cebu! The legendary Taiwanese brand and global Michelin favorite is finally coming to Cebu. Known for its delicate, flavor-packed Pork Xiaolongbao, Pork Chop Fried Rice, and Salted Egg Yolk Prawns, Din Tai Fung is set to become one of the city’s most iconic culinary destinations.

With this delectable lineup, The Moment Group’s Cebu debut reimagines what’s possible in the local food scene. For updates and new store openings, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls.

