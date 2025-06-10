Manny Pacquiao’s MP pugs featured in July 19 Las Vegas undercard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions is loading up the undercard for his highly anticipated return to the ring on July 19 against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MP Promotions confirmed that five of its top boxers including former world champions Mark Magsayo, Jerwin Ancajas, and Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will be featured on the card.

Rounding out the lineup is Mexican star Isaac Cruz, making it a stacked night of action for boxing fans.

Marcial (5-0, 3 KOs) and Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) already have confirmed opponents. Marcial, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, will face Mexican-American Alexis Gaytan in a non-title bout over an undisclosed number of rounds.

Cruz, fresh off a unanimous decision win over Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) last February at the T-Mobile Arena, is set for a rematch against the latter, this time in a scheduled 12-rounder, with an undisclosed title at stake.

Magsayo (27-2, 18 KOs) hinted at his involvement shortly after Pacquiao announced his return to the ring following the Philippine midterm elections. The former WBC featherweight champ last fought in December in Long Beach, California, where he knocked out Mexican Bryan Mercado in the second round, his third bout at super featherweight.

Ancajas (36-4-2, 24 KOs), a former IBF super flyweight champion, continues his comeback trail. He was last seen in January stopping compatriot Richie Mepranum in two rounds to claim the Philippine super bantamweight title in Iligan City.

Also featured on the July 19 card headlined by Manny Pacquiao is a super welterweight clash between Australian Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora. In addition, Brandon Figueroa who defeated Magsayo in their WBC interim featherweight title bout in 2023 will return to face fellow Mexican Joet Gonzalez.

