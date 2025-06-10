Camangon rules Infinitum Conqueror’s Cup 5th edition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Jesse Roqs Camangon claimed the championship in the 5th edition of the Infinitum Conqueror’s Cup, held Sunday, June 8, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Camangon finished with a near-perfect 5.5 points after six rounds, emerging as the tournament’s top scorer among 64 participants. The event was organized by the Cebu School of Chess.

Despite being seeded 15th, Camangon outplayed Mari Besavilla, Jessej Eujan Gestopa, Edelyn Vosotros, Allerito Somosot, and Sean Kenneth Cogonon. Only 13th seed Ed Vincent Lepalam managed to halt his winning streak, forcing a draw in the final round.

Lepalam took second place overall, while top seed Michael Pinar settled for third. All three scored 5.0 points, along with Vosotros, Angelo Tan, and Arena Grand Master (AGM) Michael Joseph Pagaran, who finished fourth to sixth based on tie-break scores.

Rounding out the top 10 were Renante Dela Cerna (4.5), followed by Cogonon, Paul Yulingsiu, and Glydel Janine Rodrigo, who each scored 4.0 points.

The Infinitum Conqueror’s Cup is a unique chess event first conceptualized by a Cebuano chess patron in the early 2000s. It continues today under the leadership of arbiter Kevin Yap and his brother, International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, through the Cebu School of Chess.

