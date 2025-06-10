CBCP backs calls for start of VP Sara impeachment trial

MANILA – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Tuesday joined calls for the Senate to start the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement, CBCP President Cardinal Pablo David urged members of the Senate to convene as an impeachment court, citing the chamber’s duty under the Constitution and start VP Sara impeachment..

“The Senate of the Republic of the Philippines has a constitutional duty to act on impeachment cases brought before it. This duty is not optional. It is a solemn mandate arising from the principle of checks and balances enshrined in our democratic system,” David said.

“While impeachment is by nature a political and quasi-judicial process, it is not exempt from the moral demands of truth, justice, and accountability. In a constitutional democracy, political authority must be exercised within the bounds of law and with respect for the truth,” he added.

David said they are one with those who are appealing to lawmakers to start the VP Sara impeachment trial without obstruction.

“If there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear,” he said. “Let conscience guide your actions. Let the truth take its course.”

The delay in the impeachment process “for reasons of political convenience,” David pointed out, is tantamount to betrayal of the Constitution and the people’s trust.

“Public officials must transcend partisan interests and act in the spirit of justice and truth. The search for truth is not a political agenda. It is a moral imperative,” the Catholic prelate said. (PNA)

