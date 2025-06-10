Mother finds daughter lifeless in Mandaue City river on enrollment day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rubyrose Cabatingan, a resident of Sitio Orchids, Barangay Basak in Mandaue City, was supposed to enroll her daughter in school today, Tuesday, June 10. Instead, she was met with unimaginable tragedy.

On this same day, Cabatingan’s daughter, 11-year-old Erica Cabatingan, was found lifeless—her body floating in the river in Barangay Basak.

According to the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Erica’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning by a worker walking along a riverside path. The worker noticed the child lying face down in the water and immediately alerted nearby residents, who then reported the incident to authorities.

Rubyrose shared that Erica had gone missing the day before, on Monday, June 9, after accompanying her grandmother to sell recyclable materials.

“Bisan giingnan namo nga ayaw na og laag, nilaag gihapon siya. Mao to, wala na siya nakauli,” Cabatingan said.

(Even though we told her not to go out, she still did. That’s when she didn’t come home.)

In a media interview, Cabatingan said she suspects her daughter may have suffered a seizure, which led to her fall into the river. Erica had been experiencing occasional seizures since December, although the family remained unsure of the exact cause.

Cabatingan believes her daughter’s condition may have been triggered by either excessive cellphone use or a head injury possibly sustained during a recent earthquake. However, a CT scan conducted earlier reportedly showed no signs of head trauma.

Despite the uncertainty, Cabatingan believes Erica may have suffered a seizure while walking along the riverside pathway, which had no railings or safety barriers.

“Basin atong time-a pagkahitaboa, wala siya nakasandig pag-seizure,” she said.

(Maybe at that moment, she had nothing to lean on when the seizure occurred.)

Adding to the heartbreak, Cabatingan said the river’s water was only below knee level when they retrieved her daughter’s body.

“Niagi mi sa iyang nahimutang, wala jud mi nakakita niya. Wala man sad mi kahibaw naa siya sa tubig,” she recalled.

(We passed by where she was, but we didn’t see her. We had no idea she was in the water.)

A Day Meant for Enrollment

On the day Erica was supposed to be enrolled in school, Rubyrose had gone out to enroll one of her younger children. Erica, the fourth of seven siblings, was scheduled to be enrolled in Grade 5 on June 10.

She would have turned 12 on July 19.

According to her mother, Erica had gone out that Monday to throw away trash and possibly find ways to earn a little money—something she often did to help the family.

When Erica failed to return, Rubyrose began searching for her, asking around the neighborhood and posting her photo on Facebook later that night.

Describing her daughter, Cabatingan said Erica was a resourceful and helpful child.

“Ma-diskarte og matinabangon na bata,” she said.

(She always found ways and was always willing to help.)

Cabatingan also shared how Erica’s younger sibling was devastated upon learning of her death. The two were very close and often playfully teased each other at home.

As of this writing, the Mandaue City Police Office is continuing its investigation. MCPO spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro said they have recommended an autopsy to help determine the exact cause of Erica’s death.

