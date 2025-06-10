VP Sara’s Malaysia trip won’t stall impeachment process – House spox

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Tuesday said Vice President Sara Duterte’s personal trip to Malaysia would not derail the impeachment proceedings against her, even as it urged the Senate to proceed with its constitutional duty to try the case.

“Ang importante simulan na ng Senado ang trial para alam na rin natin kung ano ang magiging susunod na hakbang ng prosecutors at ano ang mangyayari sa (What is important is for the Senate to start the trial for the prosecutors to know the next step to take and what will happen to the) impeachment process,” House spokesperson Princess Abante said in a press briefing.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte

Abante explained that procedural rules account for situations in which personal service of the Articles of Impeachment cannot be made.

“I believe in the impeachment rules, meron naman siyang nakalagay kung paano ang pag-serve at pag-notify sa accused. Ang requirement kasi diyan personal service pero meron din nakalagay sa rules (It is provided how to serve and notify the accused. The requirement is personal service, but the rules also provide) on what to do if personal service cannot be made,” she said.

The statement came after the Office of the Vice President confirmed that Duterte had left for Malaysia on a personal trip with her family.

READ: Dela Rosa’s dismissal move prompts convening of Senate impeachment court

The OVP did not disclose when Duterte departed but said she is also expected to attend the Independence Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur on June 12 and will engage in a consultation program with overseas Filipino workers during her trip.

Duterte’s travel comes just days before the impeachment proceedings against her are set to begin, with the Senate scheduled to convene as an impeachment court on June 11.

Senate President Francis Escudero took his oath as presiding officer, while the rest of the senators are expected to take theirs as judges.

Under Senate rules, the chamber will read the Articles of Impeachment on June 11 and issue a summons to Duterte.

READ: CBCP backs calls for start of VP Sara impeachment trial

She will then have 10 days to respond, followed by five days for House prosecutors to file their reply.

Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives on Feb. 5 on charges of culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

The impeachment complaint also cited her public admission of an alleged assassination plot against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez; alleged bribery of DepEd officials; unexplained wealth; failure to declare assets in her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth; and supposed links to extrajudicial killings during her father’s administration.

As mandated by the 1987 Constitution, a conviction requires the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of all members of the Senate, or 16 out of 24 senators.

If convicted, Duterte would be removed from office and barred from holding any future public position.

Meanwhile, Abante said the House prosecutors are fully prepared and continue to review the case ahead of the formal trial.

“Handa naman po ang Kongreso, ang House of Representatives, sa kanilang role sa impeachment trial. Nakapaghanda na po ang ating mga House prosecutors at patuloy na naghahanda. Inaantabayanan natin ang pormal na pagsisimula ng (The House is ready to fulfill its role in the impeachment trial. The House prosecutors have fully prepared and continue to prepare. We are just waiting for the formal start of the) impeachment trial,” she said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP