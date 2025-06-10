Sen. Bong Go pushes for more bills to build, upgrade public hospitals

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged his fellow lawmakers to back several local hospital bills aimed at establishing, expanding, and upgrading public healthcare facilities across various provinces.

He emphasized the urgent need to make quality health services more accessible, particularly in remote and underserved communities.

Delivering his sponsorship speech on June 2 during the resumption of the Senate regular session, Go highlighted the worsening strain on public hospitals across the country, particularly in rural areas where facilities are often overcrowded and under-resourced.

Drawing from his experiences visiting hospitals nationwide, Go pointed out the grim reality faced by poor patients.

“Sa pag-iikot ko sa ating bansa, marami pong ospital na isang kama, dalawang pasyente… papaano gagaling ang pasyente kung ganon po ang kanilang kinatatayuan, at nagsisiksikan pa. Minsan po umaabot pa sa 400% ang bed occupancy rate po,” he revealed.

Go, a staunch advocate for strengthening the country’s public health system, emphasized the connection between healthcare access and national development.

“Kalusugan ang isa sa pinakamahalagang pangangailangan ng bawat Pilipino. Kung maayos ang kalusugan, mas malakas ang ating bansa. Lagi ko pong sinasabi, now is the time to invest in health. Lalo na po sa mga probinsya na talagang kulang na kulang ang mga health facilities,” he stressed.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go championed several measures addressing hospital bed shortages and geographic disparities in healthcare.

He formally sponsored four local bills passed by the House of Representatives — designed to establish or upgrade hospitals in Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Aurora, and Quirino provinces.

San Miguel District Hospital, Zamboanga del Sur

First on the list is House Bill 10885, which seeks to establish the San Miguel District Hospital in Zamboanga del Sur under the provincial government.

“As per the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan, Zamboanga del Sur faces a 2025 bed gap of 951 for Level 1 and 387 for Level 2 hospitals,” Go explained.

“The establishment of the San Miguel District Hospital will help reduce the Level 1 hospital bed gap in the province.”

Aurora Medical Center

Go then sponsored House Bill 11162, which provides for the creation of the Aurora Medical Center, a Level 3 hospital with 200 beds under the Department of Health (DOH).

“The gap for Level 3 hospital beds in Region III or Central Luzon is 5,349 beds as provided in the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan.

The establishment of the Aurora Medical Center will aid in closing the gap for Level 3 hospital beds in the said region,” he noted.

Liloy General Hospital, Zamboanga del Norte

Next, he pushed for House Bill 11163, which proposes the establishment of the Liloy General Hospital, a 100-bed Level 2 facility in Zamboanga del Norte also under DOH supervision.

“As per the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan, Zamboanga del Norte has a 2025 bed gap of 390 for Level 2 hospitals.

The establishment of the Liloy District Hospital will help reduce the Level 2 hospital bed gap in the province,” Go added.

Quirino Province Medical Center upgrade

Lastly, Go sought backing for House Bill 10080, which seeks to upgrade the Quirino Province Medical Center (QPMC) into a Level 3 hospital.

“The province of Quirino has a gap of 1,195 Level 3 hospital beds. The upgrade of the QPMC would help address this need,” he explained.’

Go underscored the dire need for public hospitals that cater to the country’s most vulnerable sectors.

“Kadalasan, hindi naman mayayaman ang nagpapagamot sa mga pampublikong ospital, karamihan sa lumalapit sa public hospitals ay yung mga kababayan nating walang-wala, mga helpless at hopeless,” he said.

“Yung iba nga po sa kanila ay takot magpa-ospital dahil po sa babayarin sa ospital at dahil po sa kahirapan.”

Access to healthcare

He also pointed out the importance of making healthcare services geographically accessible.

“Hindi rin po lahat ng Pilipino ay may kakayahang magpagamot sa malalaking ospital sa malalaking siyudad o sa mga pribadong ospital kaya inaasahan po natin itong mga public hospitals na ito para sa ating mga kababayang mahihirap,” Go stated.

“Sana po umabot tayo sa punto na dapat hindi na matakot ang ating mga kakabayan magpa-ospital,” he added.

He closed his speech by urging his colleagues to act decisively to meet the country’s growing health needs.

“It is our duty as legislators to enact measures that would help address the inaccessibility of medical services in our country,” Go declared.

“Napakahalaga po na ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan. Ilapit po natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayang mahihirapan na pasyente.”

“It is for these reasons that I am seeking this chamber’s support for the immediate passage of these measures,” he concluded.

As of May 24, 2025, Go has authored 19 laws and principally sponsored 94, including 92 measures focused on the establishment or upgrade of public hospitals — reinforcing his role in shaping health policy through legislation.

He has also co-authored or co-sponsored 190 other measures./gsg

